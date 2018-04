Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Better sex is (almost) all in your head: UBC prof’s new book

The Star Vancouver highlighted a book about the link between mindfulness and sexual desire and satisfaction by Lori Brotto, the Canada Research Chair in Women’s Sexual Health at UBC.

Brotto has explores her research findings in her book Better Sex Through Mindfulness: How Women Can Cultivate Desire.

A similar story appeared in the Vancouver Courier.