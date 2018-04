Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Architectural excellence celebrated at AIBC awards

The UBC Aquatic Centre won an architectural award from the Architectural Institute of British Columbia, Construction Canada reported.

The centre was designed to gold standards under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.