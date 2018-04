Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

3 history-making exhibitions of Indigenous art, culture in B.C.

The Globe and Mail highlighted three Indigenous art and culture exhibitions in B.C. including one at UBC.

A new show at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology brings together work from six First Nations.