What if we didn’t… have banks?

Victoria Lemieux, a UBC professor of archival science and head of the blockchain research cluster at UBC, spoke to Mic for a story about the possibility that banks will cease to exist.

Lemieux discussed how blockchain technology would move us to an economy where people are closer to trading real things.