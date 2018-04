Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver expects to collect $30M from empty homes tax in 2018

The Star Vancouver interviewed Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor, about Vancouver’s new empty homes tax.

Lauster said the empty homes tax does seem to have been effective at communicating to property owners that empty homes are “negative for the city.”