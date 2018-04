Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unsanctioned 4/20 festivities in full swing at Sunset Beach

Emily Jenkins, a UBC nursing professor, spoke to News 1130 about the 4/20 event in Vancouver.

She discussed how people should be getting their cannabis from reputable sources and urged caution especially if you’re not used to edibles.