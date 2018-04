Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto van attack bears hallmarks of recent ramming attacks abroad

News 1130 interviewed Chris Erikson, a UBC instructor who studies terrorism, in a story on the van attack in Toronto.

He said this type of attack has become common partly because renting a van is a normal occurrence.

“It’s really, really, really hard to restrict without putting really draconian measures in place that kind of go against the whole purpose of an open society,” he said.