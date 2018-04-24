Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russian rocket stage with toxic fuel to fall in Canadian Arctic

The Canadian Press interviewed Michael Byers, a professor of international law at UBC, about a Russian rocket stage likely holding highly toxic fuel that may splash down in environmentally sensitive waters of the Canadian Arctic.

Byers said the rocket is Russian but the launch is a commercial service paid for by the European Space Agency, and Canada is an associate member of that agency.

“We have, or should have, considerable influence over the ESA,” Byers said. “I see no evidence that it was exercised.”

