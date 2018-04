Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Letters from Japanese-Canadian youth during internment years

The Vancouver Courier reported on UBC students who learned about what life was like for young Japanese Canadians in the Second World War.

Joan Gillis recently donated letters from Japanese Canadian youth from the internment years to UBC.

The story also appeared in Kamloops Matters.