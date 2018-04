Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat waves are roasting reefs, but some corals may be resilient

William Cheung, a UBC marine biologist, commented on an Australian coral reef study for Science News.

He said if corals need to move to adapt, humans should focus on connecting reefs so migration can more easily occur.