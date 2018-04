Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill C-75 reforms too little, too late to respond to domestic violence

The Toronto Star published an op-ed co-written by Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about proposed changes to the criminal law response to domestic violence.

“We should consider a permanent, national, governmental body dedicated to reviewing each case of domestic homicide,” wrote Grant and Elizabeth Sheehy, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa.