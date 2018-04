Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seattle struggles with bike lanes, Vancouver won the battle

The Seattle Times quoted Kay Teschke, a UBC professor emeritus of public health, for a story about bike lanes.

Teschke said many North American cities build bikeways that are not connected to anything.