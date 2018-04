Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

3 cancers on the rise and what to know to protect yourself

Best Health interviewed Sam Wiseman, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, about the types of cancers that are on the rise.

Wiseman said says the surge in thyroid cancer diagnoses is believed to be related to more incidental pickups caused by an increase in imaging and the availability and utilization of neck ultrasounds.