Why Mongolia hopes to host a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

The Washington Post interviewed two UBC experts about the possible meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Julian Dierkes, a professor at the Institute of Asian Research, spoke about the possibility of the meeting taking place in Mongolia.

Mendee Jargalsaikhan, a political science PhD candidate, discussed travel logistics of the meeting.

Dierkes also spoke to The Telegraph (also on Yahoo) about the same topic.