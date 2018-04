Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Universal pharmacare could be reality by 2020

Steve Morgan, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to the Star Vancouver, about universal pharmacare.

Morgan said there are hundreds of existing programs in Canada that could easily be brought together.