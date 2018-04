Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC student is runner-up again at Sun Run

The Province reported that a UBC student was the runner-up in the annual Vancouver Sun Run.

Geoff Martinson, a 32-year-old UBC pharmacology student, finished the race 21 seconds behind winner Brendan Gregg.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette.