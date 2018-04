Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The chicken and egg story: The vital role of the shell

The Hindu cited work by Marvin A. Tung, a UBC alumnus, in a story about research on the chicken egg and its shell.

Tung’s PhD thesis was devoted to the physical, chemical and rheological studies of the hen’s egg.