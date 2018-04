Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Possible Millennium Line extension to UBC

Various media outlets reported on UBC’s support for an extension of the Millennium Line Skytrain to UBC campus.

Stories appeared on Global (at the 10:06 mark), CKNW’s Lynda Steele Show and Daily Hive.

CBC Radio’s Early Edition also interviewed urban planner Gordon Price about the same topic.