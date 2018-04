Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seeing ‘pattern’ of inaction, scholars write to PM

Two UBC experts signed an open letter to India’s prime minister holding him responsible for the “terrible state of affairs” in Kathua and Unnao, The Wire reported.

Milind Kandlikar, a professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Ashok, Kotwal, an economics professor emeritus, signed the letter.