Race and gender still an issue at academic conferences

The Conversation published an op-ed by Michele Koppes, the Canada Research Chair in Landscapes of Climate Change at UBC, and a group of UBC PhD candidates, about issues of representation at academic conferences.

“Our research supports the argument that there are cultural norms in science that cater to people in power,” they wrote.