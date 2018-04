Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kits at 100: The school at the heart of a neighbourhood in constant change

The Vancouver Sun profiled Ralph Henderson, a former star athlete at UBC, for an article about graduates of Kitsilano Secondary School.

The high school is hosting a centennial celebration on May 12.

The story also appeared in The Province.