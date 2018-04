Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giving back — a diaspora success story

The Tribune India highlighted Gurdev Singh Gill, a UBC alumnus who became the first Canadian of Indian origin to graduate with a degree in medicine from UBC.

He was also the first Indo-Canadian to receive the Order of British Columbia.