Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

C-section culture needs to change, say B.C. doctors

The Star Vancouver quoted two UBC experts about the culture of C-section births.

Sarah Munro, a post-doctoral researcher at UBC, said care between pregnancies was critical to creating a culture where fewer women opted to deliver by C-section.

Patricia Janssen, a professor and co-lead of maternal child health at the school of population and public health, agreed that focusing on the birth event is a trend that needed to change.