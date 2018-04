Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. universities impose steep tuition increases for foreign students

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC in a story about tuition increases for international students at universities in B.C.

The article reported that between 2014 and 2017, the tuition for international students at UBC increased more than 10 per cent for three years in a row.