Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Air pollution contributes to global deaths

U.S. News and World Report mentioned a UBC project in a story about the link between air pollution and global deaths.

A health project organized by UBC, the Health Effects Institute, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation found that air pollution accounts for roughly one out of nine deaths worldwide.