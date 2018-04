Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Academics join call for criminal investigation of Canadian opioid manufacturers

The Globe and Mail reported on a group of academics calling for a criminal investigation into the marketing practices of Canadian opioid manufacturers.

The article reported an open letter was signed by academics in medicine, law and political science from UBC, the University of Toronto, Dalhousie University, and York University.