Why some African birds stay home longer: UBC team

International Business Times highlighted UBC research on birds that found when some adult offspring are slow and show unwillingness to leave, parent birds prefer to keep them at home.

The research was conducted by Martha Nelson-Flower, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, who studied the behaviour of wild southern pied babblers.