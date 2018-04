Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC program guides young tech minds

UBC’s Hatch incubator for tech ventures was featured in a new BC Business article.

The program is based at the Institute for Computing, Information and Cognitive Systems and supports ventures that are working on solutions to social problems.