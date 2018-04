Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Aquatic Centre among winners of 2018 architecture awards

The UBC Aquatic Centre was one of the winners of the 2018 Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Award in Architecture, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The architectural awards are selected by the Architectural Institute of B.C.