Teenagers should walk, run a mile every day to protect against depression

The Sun U.K. featured a UBC study that found a lack of exercise could be behind increasing rates of mental illness among young people.

Mark Beauchamp, a UBC kinesiology professor and study author, said 15 to 19-year-olds are particularly vulnerable because of the social and academic pressure they face.