Plan to get high on 4/20? More deputies on lookout for impaired drivers

The Seattle Times cited UBC research in a story about driving on April 20, known as a “holiday” for cannabis culture.

UBC researchers examined 25 years of data and found the risk of a fatal crash is 12 per cent higher on April 20, though it’s difficult to measure how many crashes were connected directly to drug-impaired driving.