First Nations court challenges continue to hang over pipeline expansion

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Margot Young, a UBC law professor, for a story about the First Nation court challenges associated with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

She said the Indigenous rights question and the ruling from the courts is an important question that has yet to be answered.