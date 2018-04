Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Criticism of naturopath

CBC Vancouver interviewed Bernie Garrett, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, about controversial homeopathic remedies.

He explained that it is problematic when people use “infectious agents to treat humans.”

The segment begins at the 4:13 mark.