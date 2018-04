Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian mothers increasingly giving birth through C-section

Two UBC experts weighed in on new statistics that show the rate of births done by caesarian section in Canada is continuing to grow.

Global and CBC interviewed Saraswathi Verdam, a UBC professor of midwifery, who said she and her colleagues are “troubled” by the continuing rise of C-sections.

Sarah Munro, a UBC post-doctoral researcher, told the Vancouver Sun C-section rates can be influenced by a complex combination of factors.