B.C. can’t meet 2050 climate targets without electric trucking: Study

Star Vancouver featured a UBC study that found B.C.’s commercial trucking industry must shift to electric power more quickly for the province to meet its 2050 climate targets.

“We want British Columbia to be as clean as possible and our biggest challenge…is transportation,” said Omar Herrera, one of the study’s authors and program manager at UBC’s Clean Energy Research Centre.