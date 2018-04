Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hans Asperger aided Nazi child euthanasia: study

The New York Times, CNN, Express U.K. and other media outlets interviewed Anthony Bailey, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at UBC, for a story about a respected Austrian paediatrician’s connection to the Nazi party during World War II.

Bailey said accusations against the paediatrician, Hans Asberger, should be viewed in the context of history.

Stories also appeared on Huffington Post and SBS Australia.