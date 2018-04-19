Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 4/20 cannabis events Science, Health & Technology

Annual 4/20 cannabis events take place Friday, with Canada expected to legalize the drug later this year.

UBC experts are available for interviews:

Rielle Capler

PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary studies

Email: rielle@telus.net

Medical cannabis use and policy

New legislation on cannabis

Cannabis use and youth

Cannabis use and driving

Sarah Daniels

Master’s student, Clinical psychology

Tel: 778.214.4519

Email: sedani@mail.ubc.ca

Adolescent cannabis use

Cannabis use in prenatal care

Cannabis use in combination with yoga and meditation

*Only available until noon on Friday

Emily Jenkins

School of Nursing

Tel: 604.822.4980

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Young people’s experience with cannabis use

M-J Milloy

Department of Medicine

BC Centre on Substance Use

Email: mjmilloy@cfenet.ubc.ca

Recreational cannabis use: trends, effects, harms

Cannabis regulation and legalization

Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV

John Staples

Department of General Internal Medicine

Email: jstaples1@providencehealth.bc.ca

Risk of fatal traffic accidents during 4/20 events: study

*Only available on Thursday

Michelle Thiessen

Master’s student, Clinical psychology

Tel: 250.215.1899

Email: michelle.thiessen@ubc.ca

Cannabis and mental health

Adolescent substance use

Cannabis and pain management

*Only available until noon on Friday