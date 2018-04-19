UBC experts on 4/20 cannabis events

Science, Health & Technology

Apr 19, 2018    |   For more information, contact Heather Amos

Annual 4/20 cannabis events take place Friday, with Canada expected to legalize the drug later this year.

UBC experts are available for interviews:

Rielle Capler
PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary studies
Email: rielle@telus.net

  • Medical cannabis use and policy
  • New legislation on cannabis
  • Cannabis use and youth
  • Cannabis use and driving

Sarah Daniels
Master’s student, Clinical psychology
Tel: 778.214.4519
Email: sedani@mail.ubc.ca

  • Adolescent cannabis use
  • Cannabis use in prenatal care
  • Cannabis use in combination with yoga and meditation

*Only available until noon on Friday

Emily Jenkins
School of Nursing
Tel: 604.822.4980
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

  • Young people’s experience with cannabis use

M-J Milloy
Department of Medicine
BC Centre on Substance Use
Email: mjmilloy@cfenet.ubc.ca

  • Recreational cannabis use: trends, effects, harms
  • Cannabis regulation and legalization
  • Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV

John Staples
Department of General Internal Medicine
Email: jstaples1@providencehealth.bc.ca

  • Risk of fatal traffic accidents during 4/20 events: study

*Only available on Thursday

Michelle Thiessen
Master’s student, Clinical psychology
Tel: 250.215.1899
Email: michelle.thiessen@ubc.ca

  • Cannabis and mental health
  • Adolescent substance use
  • Cannabis and pain management

*Only available until noon on Friday

Contact

Heather Amos
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604.822.3213
Cell: 604.828.3867
Email: heather.amos@ubc.ca