Tyndall says harm reduction is the first step out of opioid epidemic

The Georgia Straight highlighted a talk by Mark Tyndall, a UBC professor of medicine and executive director of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Tyndall made the case for a major shift in North America’s response to its overdose crisis.