Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pipeline battle between B.C. and Alberta

Three UBC law experts weighed in on the pipeline battle between B.C. and Alberta.

Joel Bakan told CTV Alberta’s proposal to throttle outgoing fuel shipments would breach the Constitution.

Margot Young told the Vancouver Sun it is doubtful Alberta’s targeting of B.C. is constitutional. The story also appeared in The Province.

Elizabeth Edinger spoke to the Star Vancouver about hearings that addressed the criticisms over inadequate public input and Indigenous consultations.