Loophole in B.C.’s new campaign-finance law to be fixed: Minister

The Globe and Mail interviewed Max Cameron, a UBC political science professor, for an article about B.C.’s new campaign finance rules.

Cameron weighed in on a law which allowed parties to raise money for operating expenses with no limits.