Edmonton bear biologist finds Twitter boosts academic research

The Star Edmonton mentioned UBC in a story about a study that found social media can be a valuable way for scientists to get their work out.

Clayton Lamb, a University of Alberta PhD student, published the study with one co-author from UBC and one from the University of Idaho.