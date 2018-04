Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Canadian boys suffer from lack of male teachers

Marv Westwood, a UBC education professor emeritus, was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun column about the need for Canadian boys to have male teachers as positive role models.

Westwood discussed how a male teacher “validates boys’ experience.”

The article also appeared in the National Post and other Postmedia outlets.