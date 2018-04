Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

City council floats idea of giving civic voting rights to permanent residents

Star Vancouver interviewed two UBC experts about the possibility that permanent residents could be given the right to vote in Vancouver.

Nathanael Lauster, a demographer and UBC sociology professor, explained that some permanent residents never become Canadian citizens and therefore never get the right to vote.

Richard Johnston, a UBC political scientist, suggested he would not be surprised if the B.C. government supported the change.