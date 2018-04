Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada should implement national single-payer pharmacare, MPs say

Steve Morgan, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to the Globe and Mail about a report on pharmacare released by an all-party committee.

Morgan said the report should bring the country closer to achieving pharmacare.