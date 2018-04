Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s free anti-overdose kits saved hundreds of lives: Study

CBC mentioned UBC in a story about a study that examined the impacts of a program that hands out anti-overdose drug kits in B.C.

The study stemmed from the first use of a math-based model, developed by UBC and the BC Centre for Disease Control to estimate how well public-health interventions help prevent opioid overdose deaths.