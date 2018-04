Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. harasses doctors who want to help patients

The Province published a letter to the editor about health care by John Sehmer, a clinical professor in UBC’s medical school.

“British Columbians deserve to have the right to pay for the medical care the government is unable to provide,” he wrote.