Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC students compete for best SpaceX landing-pad design Media Advisories

Event: Ship-based rocket landing-pad design competition

Date/Time: Wednesday April 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Fred Kaiser Building (map), Room 1180, 2332 Main Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1Z4

Parking: Health Sciences Parkade (map), 2250 Health Sciences Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1Z3

Event details:

UBC students will demonstrate SpaceX-style, remote-controlled landing pads they designed for their second-year mechanical engineering course. Twenty teams will win points based on how well they can transport a rocket booster safely back to shore, navigating around obstacles and through high waves. A 60-foot pool has been constructed specifically for the competition.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket landings aim to move the world toward a reusable rocket system, which could dramatically reduce the costs of space transport. “Design competitions modelled on current challenges, like the SpaceX spaceport ships, can help prepare future engineers for real-life design ventures,” says instructor Agnes d’Entremont.

Images: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ubcpublicaffairs/albums/72157695762041315

Note to media: Instructor Agnes d’Entremont and students are available for interviews.