RCMP officers who worked Fort McMurray wildfire lacked proper safety masks

CBC Edmonton quoted Michael Brauer, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, for a story about safety masks used by RCMP officers during the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Brauer discussed the masks he recommends to workers who need to be outside during a wildfire.

