Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you’re reading this, you’re probably breathing unsafe air

Fortune reported on a study that found almost everyone on the planet breathes unsafe air.

The new comprehensive study from the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, involved expert input from UBC.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.