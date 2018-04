Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grey Matters: Alternative therapy can be deadly: Study

Alan Low, a UBC clinical professor in pharmaceutical sciences, spoke to the Ottawa Citizen for an article about alternative therapies.

Low offers to work with patients to examine the possible benefits of alternative therapies.

The story also appeared in the National Post and Edmonton Journal.